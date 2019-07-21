News

Human remains found in burned pickup SE of Bend

Foul play not suspected, sheriff's deputies say

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 11:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:19 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Human remains were found in a pickup truck destroyed by a fire about 45 miles southeast of Bend Friday afternoon, but Deschutes County sheriff's deputies working to identify the person and find the fire's cause said late Saturday they have found no signs of foul play.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center notified the sheriff's office of a truck fire near Mahogany Butte, in an area of sagebrush and trees at the eastern edge of the Deschutes National Forest, Lt. Chad Davis said.

The U.S. Forest Service sent crews who put out the fire, Davis said. A Forest Service law enforcement officer also went to the scene and later determined human remains were in the vehicle, a 2011 Dodge crew-cab pickup of unknown color or license plate.

Sheriff's detectives and a deputy from the Special Services Unit also responded to join an investigation, assisted by the county medical examiner's office, Davis said. Due to the late hour, the scene was secured overnight so investigators could return at daylight.

Throughout Saturday, sheriff's detectives, a medical examiner's office investigator and an OSP arson investigator collected evidence, working to find the cause of the fire and the person's identity, the lieutenant said.

"Due to the extreme fire damage to the vehicle and the remains, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas will be assisting in determining the identity of the deceased person in the coming weeks," Davis said, adding, "Based upon the investigation at this point, foul play is not suspected in this death." 

Sheriff's detectives will continue the investigation, assisted by the OSP Arson Unit. Davis said more information will be released after the remains are positively identified. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate