HSCO offering Feline Frenzy adoption special
Half off the cat adoption fee Friday and Saturday
BEND, Ore. - The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s cat kennels are at ‘catacity’ with adorable kittens and cats meowing to be yours. There’s a surprise for those who adopt Friday and Saturday. The adoption fee for all kittens and cats will be half-off.
All adoptions include the adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccinations, microchip ID, deworming, free health exam at local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, carrying box, free food and more.
This special feline promotion is for adoptions on September 13-14 only. Visit the Humane Society of Central Oregon (61170 SE 27th St., Bend) to find your new best friend. Visit hsco.org to view the animals.
