Hoodoo part of new, multi-resort ski pass offering

PORTLAND, Ore. - A new, multi-resort ski pass, called the Indy Pass, is now on sale for the 2019-2020 season that will provide two lift tickets each - 68 total days - at 34 independently owned resorts, including Central Oregon's Hoodoo, for just $199.

Here's a news release announcing the offering:

Indy Pass resorts provide an uncrowded and welcoming experience for individuals and families seeking great snow and varied terrain. In addition, vacation getaways at these quaint ski areas cost a small fraction of what major resorts charge for comparable stays.

According to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), 8.5 million people have given up skiing or riding in the past 10 years. That’s more than twice the number of “core” participants in the 2018-2019 season. The number one reason cited for leaving the sport was the high cost. NSAA research also found that daily lift ticket prices have been steadily increasing for an average weekend price of $131. The Indy Pass will offer relief from these high prices for occasional skiers and help stem the tide of lapsing participation.

“Largely ignored by the mega resorts, up-and-coming skiers now have a pass with almost no barrier to entry.” said Geoff Hatheway, President of Magic Mountain in Vermont. “The Indy Pass is priced right for anyone to try; it has a wonderful variety of interesting ski areas to explore; and showcases the community aspect of skiing which can create deeper bonds with customers and more ski days in the future.”

The Indy Pass is a response by independent ski areas to the consolidation of many high-profile resorts that sell multi-mountain ski passes and command vast marketing resources. This has left independent and family-owned areas at a big disadvantage. Indy Pass resorts will be part of a marketing co-op dedicated to promoting the benefits of small-to-mid-sized areas.

“Independent resorts are the heart and soul of North American skiing and anything that provides more access and exposure to these hidden gems is something we’ll support.” said Ken Rider, GM at Brundage Mountain Resort, Idaho.

If purchased before September 16th at IndySkiPass.com buyers can make four payments of just $49.75 and pay no interest.

Participating resorts for the 2019-2020 season are:

WESTERN REGION - 14

ALASKA - Eaglecrest Ski Area

ALBERTA - Castle Mountain Resort

BRITISH COLUMBIA - Apex Mountain Resort

CALIFORNIA - Mt. Shasta Ski Park

IDAHO - Brundage Mountain, Silver Mountain

OREGON - Hoodoo

MONTANA - Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Red Lodge Mountain

UTAH - Beaver Mountain

WASHINGTON - 49 Degrees North, Hurricane Ridge, Mission Ridge, White Pass

MIDWEST REGION - 8

MICHIGAN - Big Powderhorn Resort, Pine Mountain Resort

MINNESOTA - Giants Ridge, Spirit Mountain

WISCONSIN - Little Switzerland, Nordic Mountain, Trollhaugen, Tyrol Basin

EASTERN REGION - 12

MASSACHUSETTS - Berkshire East Mountain Resort, Catamount Mountain Resort*

NEW HAMPSHIRE - Pats Peak

NEW YORK - Catamount Mountain Resort*, Greek Peak Mountain Resort

NORTH CAROLINA - Cataloochee Ski Area

PENNSYLVANIA - Blue Knob Resort

VERMONT - Bolton Valley Resort, Magic Mountain, Suicide Six

VIRGINIA - Bryce Resort, Massanutten Resort

WEST VIRGINIA - Canaan Valley Ski Resort

*Catamount straddles NY/MA border

A total of 28 of 34 participating resorts offer UNRESTRICTED, season-long access. Four have holiday blackouts and two allow midweek-only access. See indyskipass.com for details.