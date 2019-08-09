Homelessness on rise in Central Oregon

Special report: Homeless on the High Des

In 2018, Oregon had the second highest rate of unsheltered homeless people in the country. The state also had the third-highest rate of chronically homeless people in the U.S.

As Central Oregon continues to grow, the number homeless people coming into the area has increased. Mary Brunelle, 63, who moved to Bend four years ago on disability, is still battling homelessness.

“I don't like shelters," Brunelle said recently. "I put my time in. If you’ve ever been to jail, I would compare it to that. “You have to be in by a certain time, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at night and then be out by 6 o'clock in the morning. What are you going to do with your stuff?”

Brunelle is on Section 8 rental housing assistance. NeighborImpact, an organization that helps Central Oregon families with financial, food and housing needs, placed her in an apartment leased for only a year.

By October, she’ll have to move out, while also continuing her search for work. A car accident Brunelle experienced years ago has caused her physical ailments, and she saids she is often overlooked when applying for jobs by employers because of her age and because she is viewed as a liability.

"How are you supposed to make money if no one will pay you or give you a chance?” Brunelle asked, frustrated.

It can become an ongoing cycle for those who struggle to find employment and maintain housing. The Homeless Leadership Coalition Point in Time Count reports homelessness between both sheltered and unsheltered veterans has increased 12 percent, totaling 880 people.

Experts from Central Oregon Veterans Outreach says the number is far higher. Alison McKinney, a supportive service for veterans community liaison with COVO, said, “We know that doesn’t even reach close to the number of people homeless in Central Oregon. Of that number, there are 62 of those are veterans that are homeless, but we know from our numbers that the number is well over 100.”

The question remains: What determines affordable housing for people with limited income?

COVO Executive Director J.W. Terry said: “What people call 'affordable housing' is taken up by people already.”

Deschutes County's minimum wage is $10.75, but the National Low Income Housing Coalition says you need to make at least $16.18 an hour to be able to rent and meet other needs.

Housing in Central Oregon is not affordable for people who are on a fixed income, it is affordable for people who are earning a decent wage.

Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Housing and Community Services are working on a plan to address this issue statewide.

Brown has proposed a five-year $400 million investment housing plan highlighting six issues: equity and racial justice, homelessness, permanent supportive housing, affordable rental housing, homeownership and rural communities.

State officials have been breaking ground on more affordable rental housing, tripling the amount available. As of January of this year, 8,400 homes were already underway.