Holiday meal events to provide food, fun for C.O. seniors

BEND, Ore. - The Council on Aging of Central Oregon and local senior centers are hosting a series of six seasonal celebrations for older adults to enjoy a festive lunch and connect with the community this holiday season. The holiday meals are free to adults aged 60 and older; a small fee is required for those under 60. Donations are welcomed to help support the program at a time of increasing need.

"These holiday celebrations are essential in offering both nutrition support and social connection—and ensuring that our older adult neighbors feel remembered, honored, and valued," said Susan Rotella, executive director for the Council on Aging. "Older adults are often overlooked during the holidays. Many are in need of basic essentials such as a well-balanced meal, and isolation and loneliness are rife among this vulnerable population.  The holidays are a time to come together and support the health and general well-being of those at risk." 

The holiday lunches include seasonal fare and decor, music, a raffle, and gifts for all who attend. Lunch will be served from 12 to 1 p.m. at the following locations: 

  • Madras: November 19th (Hosted by the Jefferson County Senior Center in partnership with the Council on Aging) at the Jefferson County Senior Center, 860 SW Madison Street, Madras.
  • La Pine: November 21st (Hosted by the La Pine Senior Center in partnership with the Council on Aging) at La Pine Senior Center, 16450 Victory Way.
  • Bend: December 5th at the Council on Aging Community Dining Hall, 1036 NE 5th Street, Bend.
  • Sisters: December 10th at the Sisters Community Church, 1300 W. McKenzie Highway.
  • Redmond: December 16th (Hosted by the Redmond Senior Center in partnership with the Council on Aging) at the Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Avenue.
  • Prineville: December 18th (hosted by the Prineville Soroptimist Senior Center in partnership with the Council on Aging) at the Prineville Soroptimist Senior Center, 180 NE Belknap Street.

The Council on Aging is anticipating serving around 500 diners during these seasonal lunches across the tri-county area. "That figure represents a larger attendance than last year," added Rotella. "As the population of older adults in Central Oregon continues to grow, community meal programs are providing a valuable and well-utilized service."

Central Oregon residents are welcomed and encouraged to support the Council on Aging's community meal program. To make a donation, visit www.councilonaging.org/donate. For more information about local events and resources for older adults and their unpaid caregivers, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A nonprofit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon

