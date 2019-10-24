Hillsboro police ID man shot, killed in PD parking lot
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Hillsboro officer Monday in their West Precinct parking lot.
The Hillsboro Police Department said Thursday that Officer Bobby Voth fatally shot 39-year-old Jason Livengood of Camas, Washington.
Police say officers were in the parking lot investigating suspicious behavior between two men who were standing outside their cars in the parking lot just after 6 p.m. Monday.
One of the drivers was armed with a handgun and refused to drop it during the encounter, police said, and shots were fired.
KATU-TV reports the other driver was not detained or arrested, and police are still trying to determine his involvement and why both of them came to the parking lot.
