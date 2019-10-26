News

High Desert Museum exhibit to share art, culture of Burning Man

New exhibit opens Feb. 1, 2020, runs until Oct. 4

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 12:45 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:45 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Most of the year, the 1,000 square miles of the Black Rock Desert in northwest Nevada sit isolated, occupied by wildlife that has adapted to thrive in the harsh environment. Two nearby towns, Empire and Gerlach, are home to a population of less than 800 residents.

Then in early August, a temporary city of 80,000 begins to emerge as people arrive to erect colossal works of art. For nine days at summer’s end, a community gathers dedicated to self-expression and transformation.

It is Black Rock City, and this February, the High Desert Museum will give visitors a glimpse into the phenomenon called Burning Man.

The new, original museum exhibit, Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon, opens on Feb. 1, 2020. The exhibition will explore the history, art, culture and impact of the event.

Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon will explore the ways that the High Desert enables and empowers the art and community of Burning Man. The vastness of the Black Rock Desert provides a unique backdrop for art, allowing for large-scale pieces that take shape and transform according to the elements and position of the sun. After sunset, the structures glow with vibrant lights and the desert is filled with a cacophony of sound.

The roots of Burning Man lie on San Francisco’s Baker Beach. In 1986, artist Larry Harvey and his friend Jerry James built a wooden man that stood eight feet tall. Joined by 20 friends, they burned the structure to mark the summer solstice. The event became a tradition, and more people attended every year, leading organizers to move the growing celebration to the alkali flats of Black Rock Desert in 1990. The annual event now includes hundreds of art installations, leading to the reference of Black Rock City as a “crucible of creativity.” The central Man structure, still burned at every event, has at times reached over 100 feet.

The harsh environment of the desert playa, known for dust storms that lead many “Burners” to keep goggles and masks at the ready, challenges humans at the same time that it creates a space for a community centered on 10 Principles, which will be explored in the exhibit. The principles are: Radical Inclusion, Gifting, Decommodification, Radical Self-reliance, Radical Self-expression, Communal Effort, Civic Responsibility, Leaving No Trace, Participation and Immediacy. The principles are core to the Burning Man experience and the Museum exhibit.

“We are creating an immersive experience that will allow the visitor to engage with the art and one another,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Through the exhibit, visitors will explore how the vastness of the High Desert fosters art and creativity not typically seen within four walls.”

Original art will be a part of the exhibit. For instance, artist Jesse Small co-created for the exhibition a “mutant vehicle” to represent the fleet of art cars in Black Rock City. Programs and talks will also take place at the Museum during the duration of the exhibition.

The High Desert Museum sent three of its staff to experience this year’s Burning Man, including Senior Curator of Western History Laura Ferguson, Ph.D.

“We were able to witness firsthand why the experience is so meaningful to those who take part,” said Ferguson. “It was amazing to see the playa transformed and to explore art in new ways.”

Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon (highdesertmuseum.org/infinite-moment) opens Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 and will be on display through Oct. 4, 2020.

The exhibit is supported in part by Burning Man Project, a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

Infinite Moment is in partnership with 98.3 The Twins, the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, Central Oregon Daily and Visit Central Oregon, as well as Smart Shopper and The Source Weekly.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in Bend, Oregon in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum uses indoor and outdoor exhibits, wildlife in natural habitats and living history demonstrations to help people discover and appreciate this diverse region. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate and was a 2018 finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Services. highdesertmuseum.org

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets