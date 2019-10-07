High Desert Museum among state grant award recipients

Students at a Kids Curate exhibition at the High Desert Museum (submitted photo)

Students at a Kids Curate exhibition at the High Desert Museum (submitted photo)

SALEM, Ore. - Bend's High Desert Museum is among 19 arts organizations that will each receive $10,000 grant awards to support their educational projects in Oregon schools through $190,000 in Fiscal Year 2020 Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning funding announced Monday.

"We are delighted by the creativity and collaboration behind this year's applications, and are confident that the education of students around the state will be enriched as a result," said Arts Commissioner Michael Dalton, who chaired the review panel. "The variety of funded projects demonstrates the capacity in which the arts can help students learn."

Arts Learning grants are designed to: support high-quality projects that provide a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts to benefit K-12 students; foster exchange of knowledge between artists and educators; and impact the achievement, skills and/or attitudes of learners.

Applications were evaluated based on project quality and responsiveness, project support and project impact.

Note: Although grant recipients are listed with their organizations' base location, the population they reach may be outside of their immediate community -- often in rural and underserved parts of the state.

Organizations receiving FY2020 Arts Learning grants, and their project descriptions, are:

Architecture Foundation of Oregon, Portland

To support Architects in Schools - a curriculum-based, six-week architecture design residency program for 3rd-5th grade Oregon classrooms.

Corvallis Arts Center Inc, Corvallis

To support six-week poetry residencies, including 48 instruction hours, integrated with language arts standards for 240 students in eight classrooms.

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande

To ensure equitable access to the empowerment of artistic expression through relevant, high-quality in-school arts experiences for rural youth.

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene

To support in-school string instruction at two elementary schools in Eugene and drive the inception of a new orchestra at Cal Young Middle School in 2020.

Fishtrap Inc, Enterprise

To support and enhance Fishtrap's youth programs, which offer a continuum of writing instruction for students across Eastern Oregon.

Lane Arts Council, Eugene

To support Creative Link, an arts integration program pairing teachers with artists to co-develop and deliver art curricula at two Lane County schools.

Literary Arts Inc, Portland

To support activities to increase student engagement with writing by hosting up to 45 semester-long residencies at 11 Multnomah County high schools.

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland

To support a free three-day bilingual arts-integrated theatre residency for Valor Middle School students in Woodburn.

Music is Instrumental, Lincoln City

To support 333 hours of music instruction from expert technicians (retired musicians/ educators) for K-12 students at three Lincoln City schools.

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland

To support OBT LAB (Learn about Ballet) in-school residencies for 730 students at three Title 1 schools: Menlo Park, Greenway and Hartley Elementary.

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland

To support the Company's residency program that will reach 500 students through no-cost theater arts programming at five low-income schools.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland

To support a year of OSF's SCHOOL VISIT PARTNERSHIPS for 10 Oregon schools including multi-year residencies, plays, classroom curricula and professional development.

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland

To support 26 to 30 hours of workshops for secondary schools and a 15- to 20-hour playwriting residency at a non-profit youth education program.

Portland Opera Association, Portland

To support a statewide arts education tour bringing live opera performances into K-12 schools and community spaces.

Portland Playhouse, Portland

To support Oregon schools involved in a 10-week after-school theatre program serving students at six to eight middle/high schools in the Portland/Vancouver region.

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland

To support whole school arts integration within 11 Gresham-Barlow schools, serving 4,770 students and 385 educators.

Rogue Valley Symphony Association, Ashland

To support the elementary music education program, Link Up, provided to the Phoenix - Talent School District including Classical Coaches for 6th grade students.

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls

To support the Theater's Youth StARTS program, which provides comprehensive arts education for K-6th grade students throughout the Klamath County School District.

The High Desert Museum, Bend

To support Kids Curate, a meaningful, year-long education program that provides engaging arts learning experiences for underserved students.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.

In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission's expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.