High Desert ESD announces new leaders

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 08:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:13 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - The High Desert Education Service District announced new leaders to serve students and families during the 2019-2020 school year.

Assistant Superintendent, Sandy Bishop

Sandy Bishop has been appointed assistant superintendent for HDESD. For the past seven years, Bishop has served as the organization’s executive director of special programs and services and a member of the executive team. Bishop brings nearly 40 years of expertise to her new role, including extensive experience as an administrator and educator, serving children from birth to graduation. 

“This is an exciting year as there will be opportunities to engage with our districts in efforts to support the vision of the Student Success Act,” said Bishop. “I'm excited to learn more about the people and programs that engage and inspire students at HDESD.”

In her new role, Bishop will work closely with partner school districts, particularly in the areas of curriculum, instruction and school improvement. 

Bishop earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University and a Master’s degree in Special Education from Eastern Montana College. She also obtained an Initial Administrator License and Continuing Administrator License from Lewis and Clark College.

Executive Director of Special Programs and Services, Amy Joynt

Amy Joynt has been appointed director of Special Programs and Services for HDESD. Joynt brings a diverse background and many years of experience in education to her new role. She began her career in education as a school psychologist for Lincoln City School District and Bend La-Pine Schools. Most recently, she served as director of special education for Willamette Education Service District. 

“My passion is working with students and families who experience disabilities,” said Joynt. “When the position opened, I spoke with people in the community about the HDESD and read about the mission and vision and it was clear that my philosophy closely matched and I wanted to work here.”

Joynt’s primary responsibility is to lead the planning, development and implementation of all K-12 special education programs within the HDESD. She holds an Administrator License (Teacher Standards and Practice Commission Oregon), a School Psychologist License (Teachers Standards and Practice Commission Oregon) and is a Nationally Certified School Psychologist (National Association of School Psychologists).

Joynt obtained an Educational Specialist degree from University of Nevada, Las Vegas. 

About The High Desert Education Service District

The High Desert Education Service District is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources. Our programs help districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

