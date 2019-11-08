Here are details of Bend's Veterans Day Parade

BEND, Ore. - Bend's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade will roll again through downtown Bend this Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 at 11.a.m. This is Central Oregon Veterans Outreach's (COVO) second year as the Producer of our town's traditional Veterans Day parade, touted as one of the State of Oregon's largest parades.

For the second year parade title sponsors are Gary Gruner Chevrolet Buick GMC and Mid Oregon Credit Union.

"Our celebration is a mirror of thousands of communities across this nation that have parades for our veteran heroes," says J.W. Terry, Executive Director, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. "We are committed to ensure the parade continues every year to thank all veterans for their service."

This year's theme is ‘Saluting our Women Veterans'. Grand Marshals are women whose military service spans the decades. Iola Shoemaker, Army, World War Two; Irene Richardson, Navy, Korean War; Suci Sonnier, Air Force, Operation Desert Storm; Kristin Gyford, Air Force, Persian Gulf Era; Pam Mindt, Army, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Every year the Civil Air Patrol starts of the parade with a flyover at 11 a.m. sharp. This year the flyover will be in honor of Bob Maxwell, Bend's own Medal of Honor Veteran who passed away in May 2019. The Maxwell family provided Bob Maxwell's Band of Brothers hat for Major Mike Wissing to have in the plane. "Bob will still be with us this Veterans day, and to be able to do this flyover in memory of this great man is an honor", stated Major Wissing.

The "Rolling Thunder" made up of Oregon Veterans Motorcycles Association and the Patriot Guard will lead the procession of floats, Oregon Army National Guard military vehicles, school bands and businesses paying tribute to those who serve our country. ADA parking is designated in the City Hall parking lot on Wall Street and an ADA roped off seating area at corner of Franklin and Wall Street. Parade route begins on NW Newport at Veterans Memorial Bridge – south on Wall Street – west on Franklin – along NW Riverside Drive – turning onto NW Galveston and end at NW Harmon Blvd. Bend Parade of Flags founded, by Bend Heroes Foundation, will display 250 American flags throughout downtown Bend and on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

For more information on the parade contact Kathy Skidmore at COVO: 541.383.2793 / Email: covo@covo-us.org

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1603, 1503 NE 4th Street, Bend will host an Open House immediately following the parade. The public is invited to meet veterans. The Bend Elks Lodge is hosting a free lunch for Veterans from 11:30-2. The lunch for those who are not Veterans is only $3.00.