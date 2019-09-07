News

Hay burns S. of Madras; most hay, pole barn saved

Jefferson Co firefighters thank farmers for help

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 01:46 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:13 AM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - Jefferson County firefighters thanked area farmers for helping them save most of the hay when it caught fire in a pole barn south of Madras early Friday morning.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched shortly after midnight to the hay barn fire in the 700 block of Southwest Dover Lane.

They arrived to find a large pole barn filled with 500 to 600 tons of hay and fire showing from the north side, officials said. The first two engines attacked the fire to stop it from spreading to the rest of the hay bales.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety also responded and helped with the initial attack and subsequent overhaul. Crews were able to establish a water source on scene from a nearby hydrant.

Fire crews worked with farmers and used heavy equipment to remove the unburned hay, officials said. They were able to save about two-thirds of the hay, while the pole barn had only minor damage.

The farmers and fire crews worked well into the morning, removing all the hey from the pole barn. Officials said the burning hay will remain visible for some time. The cause of the fire is unknown, they said.

"Without the farmers and their equipment, we could not have saved as much hay as we did, and the pole barn," a news release stated. "We appreciate their help.

The fire district also was assisted by Jefferson County EMS and sheriff's deputies, who remained on scene for hours.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


