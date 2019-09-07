News

Hatchery makes temporary fix to prevent salmon die-offs

TRAIL, Ore. (AP) — Workers at Cole Rivers Hatchery in southwest Oregon have put in new plastic water piping as a temporary fix to prevent another massive die-off of Rogue River spring Chinook salmon eggs.

The Mail Tribune reported in a story on Friday that the work is intended to prevent a repeat of a fungal outbreak in December that killed 1.2 million spring Chinook eggs and young fish called fry.

The work is a stop-gap effort until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fixes the water system and worn-out elements at the 46-year-old facility.

Officials say the die-off in December was caused by rusting metal pipes and bacteria in sediment that accumulated for years in the piping.

The hatchery is intended to make up for the loss of wild spring Chinook production due to the building of Lost Creek Dam.

