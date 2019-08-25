News

Gunshots damage NE Bend fiber optic line

BendBroadband outage hits Facebook in Prineville

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Police are looking for any other victims or suspect information leading to whoever shot and damaged a BendBroadband fiber optic line near a northeast Bend intersection early Saturday morning, knocking out internet service to Facebook’s Prineville Data Center.

Around 6:40 a.m., BendBroadband employees informed police about the damage to a fiber optic line, suspended between two power poles near the intersection of Northeast Brinson Boulevard and Daniel Duke Way, Corporal Kyle Voll said.

An employee investigating an outage in the area found bullet casings near the damaged line, Voll said. Based on information gathered by investigators, the fiber optic line is believed to have been damaged by one of the rounds fired in the area. Voll said the type of gun used is not being released at this time.

Internet service to Facebook’s data center in Prineville was interrupted around 1:30 a.m. due to the damage to the fiber optic line. Voll said it was believed service would be restored later Saturday.

Bend police asked to hear at 541-693-6911 from anyone who may have suspect information or has damage to report to their property that could be tied to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities