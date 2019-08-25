Gunshots damage NE Bend fiber optic line

Damage to BendBroadband fiber optic line came from gunshots, police say (Photo: Bend Police Dept.)

BEND, Ore. - Police are looking for any other victims or suspect information leading to whoever shot and damaged a BendBroadband fiber optic line near a northeast Bend intersection early Saturday morning, knocking out internet service to Facebook’s Prineville Data Center.

Around 6:40 a.m., BendBroadband employees informed police about the damage to a fiber optic line, suspended between two power poles near the intersection of Northeast Brinson Boulevard and Daniel Duke Way, Corporal Kyle Voll said.

An employee investigating an outage in the area found bullet casings near the damaged line, Voll said. Based on information gathered by investigators, the fiber optic line is believed to have been damaged by one of the rounds fired in the area. Voll said the type of gun used is not being released at this time.

Internet service to Facebook’s data center in Prineville was interrupted around 1:30 a.m. due to the damage to the fiber optic line. Voll said it was believed service would be restored later Saturday.

Bend police asked to hear at 541-693-6911 from anyone who may have suspect information or has damage to report to their property that could be tied to the shooting.