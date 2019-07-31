News

Gun seller, sheriff sued for $10M in 2018 murder-suicide

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:51 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a woman fatally shot by an ex-boyfriend who then killed himself is suing the man who illegally sold the rifle involved and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office for failing to serve the shooter with a restraining order filed against him.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a $10 million lawsuit filed Friday alleges their actions led to the wrongful death of Bethany Schuch in March 2018.

The suit names Justin Coleman, his business, the county, Sheriff Craig Roberts and Deputy Anthony Mayer.

Schuch was shot outside her mother's West Linn home by David Cote, who used an SKS semi-automatic rifle that had been sold to him by Coleman.

Coleman's federal firearms license was revoked, and he was arrested in 2018 in connection with the rifle sale. He was sentenced in June to 60 days in jail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office declined to comment.

