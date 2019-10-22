Guardian Group raises $60K at fundraising event

Guardian Group offers trainees list of signs sex trafficking is occuring in a hotel

BEND, Ore. - Guardian Group, a nonprofit that fights human trafficking, said Tuesday it raised $60,000 at its first annual Gala at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes last Friday.

The intimate event was aimed at raising funds to continue to bring the full fight to human trafficking here in Central Oregon and across the United States.

Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the United States, and Guardian Group works tirelessly to support a community-wide response to stopping this horrific crime from every sector.

The evening included speakers: Lieutenant Mike Landolt from the Bend Police Department and Jeff Keith Founder and CEO of Guardian Group as well as dinner and a silent auction. The evening raised over $60,000 for the fight against human trafficking!

Guardian Group is a veteran-operated nonprofit headquartered in Bend Oregon whose mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States.

Their strategy is two-fold; offensively, through the skills of their elite former military they act as a force multiplier for law enforcement by providing training and consulting to empower them to relentlessly pursue predators.

Defensively, the organization equips the hospitality industry, medical field, corporations and communities with the information and response protocol through the Guardian Seal® Recognition and Response Training.

For more information on Guardian Group you can check out their website guardiangroup.org or email contact@guardiangroup.org.