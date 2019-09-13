News

Guardian Group named 'top-rated nonprofit'

Posted: Sep 12, 2019

BEND, Ore. - Bend's Guardian Group announced Thursday it has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Guardian Group is bringing the full fight to domestic sex trafficking of children across the United States. Thus far in 2019, they have trained nearly 4,000 people to recognize and respond to trafficking as well as assisted law enforcement with nearly 100 cases across the country.

“We are honored to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Jeff Keith, Founder and CEO, Guardian Group. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including partnerships we have forged with amazing people from multiple disciplines who continue to fight with us for the freedom of the vulnerable.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is the based on the rating and number of reviews that Guardian Group received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. Not only did the Guardian Group take the time to work with me and teach me some ‘tools’ as well as assist me with a few of my cases, they also provided free training to other officers from all over the state in our quarterly sex offender supervision network meeting. These warriors (and that is what they are) are amazing, selfless and driven individuals who are making a difference by saving one victim at a time.

“Guardian Group is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Guardian Group.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid. 

The complete list of 2019 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at: https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2019/Issue:All/Page:1

About Guardian Group
Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. Visit www.guardiangroup.org for more information.

About GreatNonprofits
GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

