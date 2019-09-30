Growth at Bend Municipal Airport prompts new plans

BEND,Ore. - Just six years after its last planning update, continued growth at the Bend Municipal Airport means a new update that could lead to an expanded runway, control tower and more aviation uses.

The 420-acre city-owned airport east of Bend has been in operation for 75 years. Because it's outside the city limits, Deschutes County works with the city on planning and land-use efforts.

The city of Bend is working to complete a new master plan update and an updated airport layout plan. The new plan details the need for a new runway, a runway extension, a control tower and 200 additional acres for aviation uses.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the airport's 2018 operations of takeoff and landings exceeded the 2013 master plan expectations.

The Bend Municipal Airport is the third-busiest airport in the state, with takeoffs and landings totaling more than 150,000 operations. It provides a huge economic impact to the county, with yearly revenue estimated at $174 million.

In 2013, the city of Bend approved an airport master plan that included an airport layout plan, which was later adopted by Deschutes County. The plan outlined the need for an extension of Runway 16-34, a new helicopter aviation area and 90 acres occupied for aviation uses.

The new updates at the Bend Municipal Airport may provide more employment and economic growth within the city as well.