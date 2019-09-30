News

Governor declares October Fire Prevention Month

Residents urged to plan, practice your escape

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 01:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - In support of National Fire Prevention Week, and at the request of the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month.

Oregon's theme mirrors the 2019 national theme: "Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.™"

"During a typical home fire, you may have just minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds," said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "Planning and practicing escapes can help you and your family make the most of this narrow window of time and give everyone enough time to get out safely."

In the five-year period from 2014 through 2018, home fires killed 154 people, and injured another 1,029, in Oregon.

Here are simple steps to plan and prepare for your safe home fire escape:

  • Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and remember to check them monthly.
  • Make an escape map, showing every window and door, and share it with everyone in the household.
  • Know two ways out of every room, if possible.
  • Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year, during the night and day.
  • When the smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out; never go back inside for others or pets.
  • Once outside, then call 9-1-1.

For more smoke alarm and fire safety information, contact your local fire agency and visit the OSFM's website. Additional resources may also be found on the National Fire Protection Association website.

