Gov orders flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters
Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 6 in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
"Our firefighters protect our land, our communities, and their fellow Oregonians," Brown said. "I am thankful for the dedicated service of these brave men and women. We honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and pause for loved ones of those lost."
