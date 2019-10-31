News

Gov. Kate Brown to lead trade mission to Asia

Group will visit S. Korea, Japan Nov. 5-16


  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 01:41 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:41 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. -  

Gov. Kate Brown announced details Thursday on her upcoming trade mission to Asia to promote foreign investment in Oregon, Oregon goods and tourism. The governor will lead the mission in South Korea and Japan from Nov. 5-16.

“A thriving economy here in Oregon is influenced by markets across the world,” said Governor Brown. Oregon exports hit a record high last year, and we want to keep those growth levels. Trade missions are a key avenue to expand Oregon's business and trade partnerships, promote our booming agricultural market, and support jobs for Oregonians throughout the state. I am proud to share Oregon’s unique products, services, and companies with the rest of the world.

As part of the delegation, the governor is bringing eight manufacturers from Oregon, representing food and beverage; outdoor gear and apparel; and advanced manufacturing industries. Together, these companies have more than 50 meetings in the two countries to explore export opportunities with Korean and Japanese distributors and retailers.

The companies are part of Governor Brown’s delegation of 38 public- and private-sector leaders, including representatives from Business Oregon, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon and the Port of Portland.

As part of the trade mission, the governor will lead several business development meetings, host women’s leadership forums, sit down with government leaders, promote Oregon tourism, and work to strengthen trade. She will also meet with Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, as well as U.S. embassy officials in each destination.

Asian trade and tourism are critical drivers of Oregon jobs and our economy. Nearly 6,000 Oregon companies export internationally and 87,000 Oregon jobs are supported by exports. Asia is the largest trade partner region for Oregon products, particularly for the agriculture and food products industry. South Korea is a key and expanding export market for Oregon, and Japan is one of Oregon's largest foreign investors.

Japan and South Korea are Oregon’s third and fourth-largest markets for Oregon goods overall, and the top markets for the state’s agricultural exports. Together, they represent 15 percent of Oregon’s $22.3 billion global export market.

Official photos of Governor Brown's Asia Trade Mission will be available on Flickr. The governor's remarks will be posted as prepared here.  

