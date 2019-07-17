Gov. Brown to sign Kaylee's Law Thursday in Bend

Kaylee Sawyer (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will sign SB 576, also known as Kaylee's Law, into law at midday Thursday at the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, her office announced Wednesday.

The legislation was named for Kaylee Sawyer, who was killed by a COCC campus security officer in 2016. Her family proposed the legislation, which was co-sponsored by 24 legislators and passed the Legislature, setting out standards for campus security officers and their vehicles, to better differentiate them from police officers.

Among the requirements are that the campus officers have uniforms, equipment and vehicles that aren't similar to those of traditional law enforcement. COCC has been taking several steps to comply with those requirements, even before the law's passage.

Brown said in a statement, "While this legislation focuses on specific scenarios, at its heart, it is about making our campuses safer for our students."

"Parents send their children off to college with high hopes for good grades, great friends, and broadened horizons. But they never expect to lose a child," Brown added. "Kaylee Sawyer’s death was a tragedy, and we want to make sure that this never happens to a promising young Oregonian again."

The governor will be joined at the signing event by local legislators and community members, her office said.