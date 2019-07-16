News

Gov. Brown signs zero-emissions vehicle target bill

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 03:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:56 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Governor Kate Brown signed a new zero-emissions vehicles target into law Monday, bringing Oregon one significant step forward toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, she said.

“With the passage of Senate Bill 1044, Oregon is helping lead the nation on how to transition to a cleaner, modern transportation system,” Brown said. “When zero-emission vehicles are widely used and charging stations are easily accessible to all, we can support economic development and the environment at the same time.”

Here's the rest of her news release, in full:

A significant and increasing share of Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions are from the transportation sector, with a majority coming from cars and trucks. SB 1044 will help drive down these emissions by setting goals, linked to Oregon’s greenhouse gas reduction goals, for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the state.

ZEVs have no tailpipe emissions and run on cleaner fuel sources like electricity or renewable hydrogen. If the bill’s goals are met, ZEVs would become the dominant cars on the road. One measure of success is that 90 percent of all new vehicles sold in Oregon and 50 percent of all registered vehicles in Oregon would be ZEVs by 2035.

The legislation also requires the Oregon Department of Energy to monitor ZEV adoption and, if the state is not on target, recommend strategies to the Legislature to spur ZEV adoption. Potential strategies could include policies to develop more infrastructure (such as electric vehicle charging and hydrogen fueling stations) and increasing public awareness about ZEVs and their benefits.

SB 1044 requires that all light-duty vehicles owned or leased by the state of Oregon be ZEVs by 2029, and gives schools the option to use an existing funding source to purchase electric buses and charging stations. 

Portland General Electric, Oregon Environmental Council, Climate Solutions, Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Northwest Energy Coalition, Pacific Power, and Idaho Power worked with chief sponsors Senator Lee Beyer and Representative Jeff Reardon to promote the bill, supported by a coalition of other environmental, labor, and customer advocacy groups, and city mayors.

ZEVs offer several benefits for consumers, including similar or lower costs than comparable combustion-engine vehicles due to state and federal tax incentives; about $850 savings in fuel costs annually, and more in reduced maintenance costs.

Most ZEVs built today can drive between 150 and 240 miles on a single charge, and are supported by hundreds of fast-charging stations throughout the state.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8