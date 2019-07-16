Gov. Brown signs zero-emissions vehicle target bill

Shutterstock via CNN

SALEM, Ore. - Governor Kate Brown signed a new zero-emissions vehicles target into law Monday, bringing Oregon one significant step forward toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, she said.



“With the passage of Senate Bill 1044, Oregon is helping lead the nation on how to transition to a cleaner, modern transportation system,” Brown said. “When zero-emission vehicles are widely used and charging stations are easily accessible to all, we can support economic development and the environment at the same time.”



Here's the rest of her news release, in full: