Gov. Brown signs bill to keep guns from stalkers, abusers

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 02:02 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 02:02 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has closed a loophole in state law that allowed domestic abusers to illegally hold on to their firearms.

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday signed a measure, House Bill 2013, that threatens stiffer penalties for domestic abusers who refuse to turn over their firearms following a court order.

It strengthens a 2015 law meant to keep guns from those with convictions for domestic violence or stalking. Legislators had heard complaints that abusers were still holding onto their weapons by skipping court hearings.

Before a signing ceremony at Congregation Beth Israel in Portland, Brown said the legislation represents another forward step in improving Oregon's common-sense gun laws by making a handful of changes to existing law while protecting the due process rights of gun owners.

"The deadly combination of guns and domestic violence is well-documented," Brown said. "While mass shootings make headlines, it is all too common that gun violence occurs behind closed doors and away from TV cameras."

"This legislation represents another step forward in improving Oregon's common-sense gun laws, ensuring that no one else lives in fear from firearms in the wrong hands," the governor said.  

Democrats were only able to push through modest gun law changes this year, despite a supermajority in the Legislature. A more sweeping gun reform package was cast aside as part of a deal to convince Senate Republicans to return from a walkout over education funding.

Brown and other high-ranking Democrats say they plan to work on more expansive gun control measures in the future.

