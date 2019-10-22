News

Gov. Brown says Oregon will accept refugees

Responds to President Trump's executive order



Posted: Oct 21, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:02 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has responded to President Donald Trump's executive order giving state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept refugees.

Brown said in a video posted Monday on Twitter that refugees are welcome in Oregon, and noted that it is a sanctuary state.

The Democratic governor said resettlement is a lifeline that America provides to the world's most vulnerable refugees.

Trump's Sept. 26 executive order says that within 90 days, the secretary of state and the secretary of health and human services must develop and implement a process by which a state and the locality's consent to the resettlement of refugees is taken into account.

If a state or locality has not provided consent, then refugees would not be resettled there except for under special circumstances.

