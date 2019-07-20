Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in Stevens' honor
SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 23 in honor of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
In accordance with the proclamation issued by President Trump, flags should be lowered to half-staff on the day of his interment and remain lowered until sunset July 23.
"John Paul Stevens was known for the very American value of independence," Brown said. "His legacy will live on through the impact of his championship of equality and civil rights on Americans' everyday lives."
Read the presidential proclamation.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images