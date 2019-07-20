Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in Stevens' honor

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 23 in honor of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

In accordance with the proclamation issued by President Trump, flags should be lowered to half-staff on the day of his interment and remain lowered until sunset July 23.

"John Paul Stevens was known for the very American value of independence," Brown said. "His legacy will live on through the impact of his championship of equality and civil rights on Americans' everyday lives."



Read the presidential proclamation.