Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in Cummings' honor
SALEM, Ore. - Governor Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of the U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Thursday.
Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain lowered until sunset on Friday, she said.
"Our country was built on the premise of equality and justice for all, and Rep. Cummings fought for those values every day of his life and career," Brown said "Dan and I are sending our condolences to the entire Cummings family during this difficult time. We will forever remember his contributions as we build upon his legacy."
The full White House proclamation can be found here.
