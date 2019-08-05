Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff for shooting victims

SALEM, Ore. - In honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Governor Kate Brown orders all flags at public institutions throughout Oregon be flown at half-staff beginning immediately, until sunset on Thursday, August 8.

"What happened this weekend in El Paso and Dayton is devastating, and Dan and I grieve with those who lost loved ones," Brown said in a statement.

"Sadly, we've been here before. We must take a hard look at why hatred like this exists, and do all we can to make sure it has no place in our country,"the governor added. "Many of us feel powerless today, but there is power in your voice, and power in your vote, and I encourage you to leverage that to take action."

The full presidential proclamation will be made available on the White House's website.

