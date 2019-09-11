Gov. Brown orders flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11
SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags at all public institutions throughout Oregon to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for Patriot Day.
"The tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 was unfathomable, and shook our nation to its core," Brown said. "But our country was built on the value of coming together, despite differences. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and redouble our efforts to build more inclusive communities, where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill our greatest potential."
The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
News sshepard / iStock
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Harry How/Getty Images
News cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com
News Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images