Gov. Brown orders flags lowered in remembrance of 9/11

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags at all public institutions throughout Oregon to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for Patriot Day.

"The tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001 was unfathomable, and shook our nation to its core," Brown said. "But our country was built on the value of coming together, despite differences. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and redouble our efforts to build more inclusive communities, where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill our greatest potential."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.