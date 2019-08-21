News

Gov. Brown cheers progress on electric vehicle goal

More than halfway to state's 50,000-vehicle goal

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 09:50 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:50 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. -

Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday applauded Oregonians for reaching the halfway point of the state’s goal to reduce carbon emissions through adoption of 50,000 electric vehicles registered by 2020, which she outlined via executive order in November 2017.

As of the first of this month, Oregon had 26,218 registered EVs, from plug-in hybrids to all-electric models.

“Our changing climate demands that we meet our carbon reduction goals, and we know that transitioning away from fossil fuels through the use of electric vehicles will help us get there,” Brown said.

The transportation sector, which accounts for almost 40 percent of Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions, is ripe for innovation. EVs represent an enormous opportunity to join the vanguard while making an impact at a statewide level, and I am so pleased to see that we are on our way.

More information on progress on the goal and programs that support it can be found here.

