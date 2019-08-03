News

Goodrich sworn in as new Redmond School Board member

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 11:21 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:21 AM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Liz Goodrich was sworn into office on the Redmond School District board of directors on Wednesday at the district office.

Goodrich was elected into office in May and fills the position most recently held by Johnny Corbin. The Redmond School District Board of Directors serve overlapping four-year terms as non-salaried trustees of the school district. 

Goodrich graduated from Bend High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a secondary teaching certificate from California State University. She has worked for the Deschutes County Public Library for 17 years as an adult programs coordinator.

Goodrich and her husband have two sons, Owen and Max, who graduated from Redmond High School and the Redmond Proficiency Academy. 

“I wanted to join the school board to help make a positive impact on our community,” shared Goodrich. “Redmond is lucky to have such dedicated board members guiding the district and I'm looking forward to lending my skills to the team.”

As elected officials, the board is responsible for the scope, depth and quality of education and is the official policy-making body of the school district.

For questions or more information, please contact Kelly Jenkins, communications coordinator at 541-923-8233.

