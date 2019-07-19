Glider pilot, 71, killed in crash on Alvord Desert
Wing touched ground while being towed for takeoff
A 71-year-old Portland-area man was killed Wednesday in the crash of his glider plane on the Alvord Desert in Harney County, Sheriff David Ward said.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to the reported crash in southern Harney County, Ward said. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration also were notified.
Based on witness statements and investigation, Ward said the wing of the glider operated by David Kibby of Damascus contacted the ground, causing the plane to nose into the ground while being towed during takeoff.
Kibby was thrown from the glider upon impact and died at the scene, Ward said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.
