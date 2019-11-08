Girl, 2, rescued by horseback rider, loggers and dog

MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who got lost in Molalla was rescued by some loggers, a woman on horseback and her dog.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a woman was walking Thursday with her granddaughter when the child ran ahead and disappeared on a path that split in four different directions.

There was no cell service so the woman flagged down a passing car and that driver flagged down a logging crew.

The loggers began to search and so did a horseback rider who was out with her two miniature Australian Shepherds.

When the woman heard a child crying, she told one of her dogs to "go get her" and the dog led the way to the child, who was 70 feet up a steep cliff.