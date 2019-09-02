News

Get '2 Weeks Ready' during National Preparedness Month

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - September is National Preparedness Month, and Oregon's Office of Emergency Management urges individuals, families, businesses and local organizations to take time during this timeframe – and throughout the year – to be "2 Weeks Ready."

For many years, a 72-hour preparedness kit was the standard for disaster planning. This is a good start, and helpful in the event of short-term power outages or temporary evacuation. But as OEM Director Andrew Phelps points out, a large earthquake and tsunami will leave much of the area's transportation routes destroyed and leave large areas of Oregon without resources for days or weeks. 

"Having 2 weeks of food, water and other emergency supplies is critical for individuals and families who may need to take care of themselves until formal response resources can reach them," says Phelps.

There is no one correct way to put together two weeks' worth of supplies since everyone has individual dietary and medical needs. If your family includes children, seniors or pets, you will have additional needs. Everyone's kit will look different but for a basic starting point, visit the OEM websiteReady.govThe American Red Cross and more. These sites offer a wide range of preparedness perspectives on the specific essentials to include in a kit.

Other 2 Weeks Ready resources include a series of animated one-minute videos, along with easy-to-read graphics and brochures. Each brochure offers helpful tips on what to do 2 minutes, 2 hours, 2 days and 2 weeks after a disaster.

In the aftermath of the September 11 event in 2001, steps have been taken by emergency management organizations across the country to encourage citizens to prepare for disasters and emergencies – natural or human caused. National Preparedness Month was launched in 2004; program messages include make a plan, build a kit, be informed. 

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a proclamation in support of National Preparedness Month and the 2 Weeks Ready concept.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers