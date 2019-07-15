News

Free 'Life's a Beach' summer luau lunches for seniors

By:
  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 01:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:26 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Friday it will host five summer "Life's a Beach" luau lunches for older adults aged 60 and over beginning July 29th and continuing through August 20th.

In addition to a menu of tasty Hawaiian foods, the Council on Aging and its local meal site partners will be serving up fun games, friendly competitions, and prizes. One luau is planned for each of the following dates and cities:  

·Monday, July 29, La Pine 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rosland Park, in conjunction with the La Pine Senior Center 

·Friday, August 2, Redmond 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Redmond Senior Center, in conjunction with the Redmond Council for Senior Citizens

·Wednesday, August 7, Madras 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Madras Senior Center, in conjunction with the Senior Citizens of Jefferson County

·Thursday, August 15, Bend 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hollinshead Park

·Tuesday, August 20, Sisters  10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Village Green Park 

While start times vary for each event, lunch will be served at noon for all sites.  Lunch is free for those aged 60 and above; there is a nominal fee for all other attendees.

"These summer celebrations are such an enjoyable part of our community dining program," says Susan Rotella, executive director at the Council on Aging. "Not only do the community meals give us the chance to feed folks, including some who suffer from food insecurity, they also provide older adults with the social opportunities and engagement that tackle loneliness.  Isolation is a huge health risk in older populations, and we are glad we have the programming to help reduce it."

In addition to dining programs, the Council on Aging also operates Meals on Wheels in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and offers nutrition education.  To find out more about the summer luaus, Meals on Wheels, or other nutritional programming, visit www.councilonaging.org, or contact the Council on Aging of Central Oregon at (541) 678-5483 or info@councilonaging.org.  

