News

Free diabetes prevention program offered

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 09:24 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:24 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County Health Services has announced upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville. This year-long lifestyle change program can prevent adults at risk from developing type 2 diabetes.

Free information sessions will be offered:

Bend: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1 – 2 p.m.,

Mike Maier Services Building, 1130 NW Harriman

Redmond: Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 – 2 p.m.,

Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood

Prineville: Thursday, Sept. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 1, 12 -1 p.m.,

422 NW Beaver Street

Who is it for? Adults with prediabetes — a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes. People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by taking the risk test below, or talking to their health care provider.

https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/

What is it? Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then one to two times each month for the remainder of the year. The program provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is a Recognized Program of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate Prevent Diabetes in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

For questions about classes in Bend or Redmond, contact Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7466. For questions about classes in Prineville, contact Kylie Loving at (541) 447-3260 ext. 133. To learn more about diabetes prevention, visit www.deschutes.org/preventdiabetes or www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving