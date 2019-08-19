Free diabetes prevention program offered

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes County Health Services has announced upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville. This year-long lifestyle change program can prevent adults at risk from developing type 2 diabetes.

Free information sessions will be offered:

Bend: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1 – 2 p.m.,

Mike Maier Services Building, 1130 NW Harriman

Redmond: Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 – 2 p.m.,

Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood

Prineville: Thursday, Sept. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 1, 12 -1 p.m.,

422 NW Beaver Street

Who is it for? Adults with prediabetes — a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes. People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by taking the risk test below, or talking to their health care provider.

https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/

What is it? Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then one to two times each month for the remainder of the year. The program provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is a Recognized Program of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate Prevent Diabetes in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

For questions about classes in Bend or Redmond, contact Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7466. For questions about classes in Prineville, contact Kylie Loving at (541) 447-3260 ext. 133. To learn more about diabetes prevention, visit www.deschutes.org/preventdiabetes or www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention.