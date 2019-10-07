News

Free community baby shower events scheduled

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Central Oregon Perinatal Care Team and community partners invite expectant families and families with newborns (one to three months old) to free community baby shower events.

Events will be held at multiple locations across Central Oregon on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19. Attendees will enjoy free gift bags, door prizes, complimentary maternity and newborn photos, light refreshments, and activities for the whole family.

The events will connect families with public health and community resources, including education on safe sleep, breastfeeding, immunizations and car seat safety, the opportunity to connect with WIC nutrition, maternal mental health, family support programs, as well as the chance to enroll in the Oregon Health Plan and more.

Events will be held across Central Oregon on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

La Pine Park and Recreation

16405 First Street, La Pine

Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Crook County Fairgrounds, Carey Foster Hall Building

1280 Main St., Prineville

Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Museum at Warm Springs

2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Deschutes Fair & Expo Center, High Desert Activity Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Madras Performing Arts Center

412 SE Buff St., Madras

For more information, visit www.deschutes.org/babyshower.

Thank you to event sponsors: Bleu Bite Catering, Central Oregon Health Council, Central Oregon Perinatal Care, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, PacificSource Health Plans, St. Charles Community Benefit Department and Women's Health Center. 

