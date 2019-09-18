News

Former La Pine dog breeder gets probation for neglect

Gave up 53 dogs seized in March 2018 raid

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 09:21 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:21 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A former La Pine dog breeder charged with 50 counts of animal neglect was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation after pleading guilty to four reduced charges.

In March 2018, authorities seized 53 dogs from Pamela Kyler’s business on ash Road in La Pine, Kyler’s Field and Marsh Kennels, saying many were dehydrated and malnourished. One had to be euthanized.

Kyler pleaded not guilty last month to 50 counts of second-degree animal neglect, a Class C felony. Last Thursday, the 63-year-old pleaded guilty to four of the neglect charges, reduced to a Class A misdemeanor, in a plea deal that canceled a pending jury trial. 

In her plea petition, Kyler noted the maximum punishment she could have received was nearly four years in jail and/or a $25,000 fine but that the attorneys for both sides had agreed on the sentence of probation, along with 80 hours community work service and a condition that she not possess or care for domestic animals, other than up to three personal animals.

Kyler, who now lists a Bend address, admitted failing to provide minimum care for five of the dogs seized by authorities. 

Kyler told NewsChannel 21 after the raid she agreed to relinquish the dogs so they could be treated and find loving homes as quickly as possible.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon said the dogs ranged from puppies requiring urgent, life-sustaining care to generally healthy. The younger dogs suffered from dehydration, malnourishment and other problems, while the adults were generally healthy, except for dental disease and obesity.

