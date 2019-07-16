Former Bend man dies in Idaho paraglider crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a paraglider crash on Monday as a former Bend resident who co-owned the flight park where the crash occurred.

Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek says 38-year-old Justin Boer, one of the owners of the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park and an experienced paraglider and instructor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but investigators believe the paraglider malfunctioned in some way.

Boer, originally from Bend, Oregon, was partially paralyzed in a paragliding crash in 2013 but returned to the sport.

He opened the flight park with partner Scott Edwards in 2017, offering equipment rentals, tandem flights and lessons to those interested in paragliding, hang gliding and speedflying.