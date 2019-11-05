Forest Service to waive fees in honor of Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. - The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

“This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.”

The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate. To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map.

The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

To learn more about the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.