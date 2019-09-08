News

Forest Service seeks applicants for NW seasonal jobs

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 01:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:03 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for over 1,000 seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington from Sept. 16 – 30. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between Sept. 16–30. More information about seasonal employment, available positions, and application instructions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.

“We’re looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage over 24 million acres of public land in the Pacific Northwest,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “If you’re interested in caring for our national forests and serving local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.

The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region contains 17 National Forests, a National Scenic Area, a National Grassland, and two National Volcanic Monuments, all within the States of Oregon and Washington. These public lands provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals, and some of the best recreation opportunity in the country.

