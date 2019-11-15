News

Forest Road 370 closes Monday for the season

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 02:34 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:34 PM PST

BEND, Ore. -  On Monday, the Deschutes National Forest says it will close Forest Road 4600-370 for the season. The road will be closed from Todd Lake Trailhead to Forest Road 4601. The 370 road provides access to Broken Top Trailhead and other high-country destinations.

Winter conditions can be unpredictable. If you are traveling onto the forest, remember that not all roads will be gated and those that are blocked by snow or water should be considered impassable for public safety as well as the protection of natural resources. 

Be prepared for a variety of conditions, whether you are taking a short or long journey into the forest.

 

