News

Forest Grove school bus crashes, driver arrested

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 04:20 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:20 PM PST

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Forest Grove school bus with 10 children aboard crashed into a ditch, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says no one on the bus was hurt. The yellow bus had front-end damage from the Wednesday morning crash on a rural road near Gaston, 20 miles west of Portland. The children were 10 to 16 years old.

Deputies said driver Jonathan Gates, 20, appeared to be impaired and arrested him. A photo released by the sheriff's office showed the handcuffed driver being searched by deputies.

The Forest Grove School District said the children were from local elementary, middle and high schools and that the driver had veered off the road. It wasn't immediately clear if Gates had an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1