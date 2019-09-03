News

Floating Newport attraction Undersea Gardens to close

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:23 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A floating Newport tourist attraction is set to close after more than 50 years in business.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that Undersea Gardens is scheduled to end operations next Sunday.

Owner Mariner Square announced the closure of the attraction in Newport's Historic Bayfront on social media Sunday.

Undersea Gardens will be open for free public tours this week, while its dive shows ended Monday.

The gift shop will remain open until Oct. 11.

Mariner Square says it is renovating its other two attractions, The Wax Works and Ripley's Believe it or Not!

Undersea Gardens opened in 1966 as a floating "people-quarium" allowing visitors inside the attraction to look out and view sea life in Yaquina Bay, 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

