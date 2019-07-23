News

Flames rekindle in Willamette forest charred last summer

Posted: Jul 22, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Flare-ups continue in the footprint of a fire last year in the Willamette National Forest.

The Register-Guard reports firefighters have snuffed out four reburns, as firefighting officials call them, according to Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Organization fire staff officer Edward Hiatt.

The latest fire was spotted Friday and firefighters kept the blaze to less than an acre.

Hiatt says even with rain and snow since last summer, smoldering deep within large logs and trees has led to the recent fires.

The Terwilliger Fire began Aug. 19 near Terwilliger Hot Springs east of Springfield.

The human-caused blaze spread over more than 18 square miles (11,500 acres) and prompted the closure of Cougar Hot Springs.

Willamette National Forest officials ask anyone who sees smoke in the area to call 911 or the McKenzie River Ranger District at 541-822-3381.

