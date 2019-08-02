Five bulls found mutilated in Harney County

SENECA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating and a $25,000 reward is being offered after five bulls were found dead and mutilated on a ranch in Eastern Oregon earlier this week.

The Capital Press reports the two carcasses were discovered Tuesday. On Wednesday, three more carcasses were found. Investigators say the bulls had genitals and tongues cut out.

The cause of death is unknown, but investigators suspect one or more people are responsible.

The Harney County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and the Malheur National Forest Emigrant Creek Ranger District are investigating.

Deputy Dan Jenkins said a necropsy to find out the cause of death was not possible because when the bulls were found, they were already past the 24-hour window when a veterinary inspection would have been effective.

The 4- and 5-year-old bulls had lived on a 140,000-acre ranch and resort in Seneca, south of John Day.

Officials said the Registered Hereford bulls had been killed by "unknown means" -- no bullets or bullet holes were found -- in remote areas, within a few miles of each other, about 20 miles north of Burns. Only one was near a road when they were found, they added.

All five bulls had been mutilated in the same way: Their scrotum, testicles, penis and tongues had been removed with a sharp blade.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Harney County Sheriff Office at (541) 573-6156 or the Oregon State Police at 541-573-6132. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, officials said.