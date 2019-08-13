Firefighters recover teen's body from Sandy River

Scene at Oxbow Park along Sandy River where teen's body was found Monday evening (Photo: KPTV)

GRESHAM, Ore. - Gresham firefighters on Monday evening recovered the body of a 15-year-old swimmer who apparently drowned in the Sandy River at Oxbow Park.

KPTV reports fire officials say the teen was visiting the park with his family. He was wading in the water, went under and did not resurface, they said.

Fire officials said they don't believe the teen was wearing a life jacket.

Divers and a Coast Guard helicopter took part in the search.