Firefighters recover teen's body from Sandy River
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gresham firefighters on Monday evening recovered the body of a 15-year-old swimmer who apparently drowned in the Sandy River at Oxbow Park.
KPTV reports fire officials say the teen was visiting the park with his family. He was wading in the water, went under and did not resurface, they said.
Fire officials said they don't believe the teen was wearing a life jacket.
Divers and a Coast Guard helicopter took part in the search.
