La Pine family rebuilding after fire destroys home

No electricity, water, but many helpful neighbors

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 05:15 PM PST

BEND,Ore. - After escaping an electrical fire that began in her roof and destroyed her La Pine home last week, Alice Silva and her family now face a new battle of putting their lives back together.

 

Since the Nov. 4 fire, Silva, her daughter and 4-year-old grandson have been staying on her property on Pine Forest Drive without electricity or heat. In efforts to move forward, she recently bought a small trailer, which arrived Thursday, and neighbors have agreed to share electricity with Silva while she battles with the insurance company.

 

"We asked the insurance people, if this happened would we get our home back? And she said it is a replacement, and I would get myself a home. But it's not like that," Silva said. 

 

Silva moved to Central Oregon to retire and works as a greeter at Walmart. She said she only makes enough to afford her current property. 

 

She claims the insurance company is giving them roughly $90,000, but because there is so much damage on the property, it's not enough to replace what was lost and start over.

 

Silva lost one of her dogs and a cat in the fire. Her nine other dogs did make it out safely, in large part due to a helpful neighbor.

 

She said she and her family have received many donations from community members and neighbors. 

 

"The night of the fire, my neighbor, Amy, came over here and swooped up four of the Chihuahuas, threw Mickey on her back because he kept trying to go back in and go to bed, and she let us stay the night at her place," Silva said. 

 

GofundMe page has been set up if you're interested in helping the family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/la-pine-house-fire
 

