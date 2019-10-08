Fire tears through Gresham auto wrecking shop
GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Fire crews battled a blaze at an auto wrecking shop in Gresham Tuesday morning.
KGW reports that the one -story building was "fully involved," and that crews are going into defensive mode "due to heavy fire conditions and hazards inside building."
Power lines were affected, Gresham Fire said, and many cars inside the building were on fire. Crews were dealing with oil spills from the building in addition to the fire, and environmental services has been notified.
Firefighters were moving into mop-operations by late morning.
