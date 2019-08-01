News

Fire heavily damages NE Prineville home

Embers spark spot fires around neighborhood

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

Viewer video of NE Prineville house fire

A fire in a tree spread to a home in northeast Prineville Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy damage and spot fires around the neighborhood from blowing embers, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue was dispatched just after 3 p.m. to a possible structure fire on Allen Avenue, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

Initial reports were that a tree was on fire in close proximity to a home, he said. The call was upgraded to a structure fire as crews were en route.

First arriving crews found the home's exterior had caught fire and flames were spreading into the attic space, Deboodt said Crews were able to stop the fire in the attic.

The fire also started several small brush fires throughout the subdivision from blowing embers, he added.

Four engines and two medics responded to the fire, with a total of 13 firefighters.

An investigation found the fire started near a large pine tree. But Deboodt said the cause of the fire is undetermined. One of two residents were home at the time and there were no injuries. The residents declined American Red Cross assistance.

Anyone with information about the early moments of the fire is asked to contact Deboodt at 541-447-5011 or Prineville police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel at 541-447-4168.

Crews were assisted at the scene by Prineville police, city public works crews and Pacific Power.

