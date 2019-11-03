Fire destroys large Cloverdale shop; crews save home

Thick smoke billowed from a two-story shop that caught fire Saturday morning in the Cloverdale area, threatened a nearby home (Photo: Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Chief Roger Johnson)

SISTERS, Ore. - A fire destroyed a large two-story shop in the Cloverdale area near Sisters on Saturday, causing some $250,000 in losses, but crews kept the spreading flames from seriously damaging a nearby home, an official said.

Cloverdale Rural Fire District Chief Thad Olsen said residents spotted and called in the fire off Holmes Road around 10:15 a.m. The first crews arrived to find the wood-frame structure fully involved and flames spreading to a camper, chicken coop, greenhouse and nearby trees and brush.

The home, only about 50 feet away, sustained blistered paint and melted vinyl windows but was protected from further damage by firefighters' quick work, Olsen said.

Cloverdale Fire was assisted on the scene by the Sisters-Camp Sherman, Crooked River Ranch and Redmond fire departments, as well as a U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crew, the fire chief said. The Bend and Black Butte Ranch fire departments stood by to cover any other emergencies for Sisters and Cloverdale.

One challenge firefighters faced: a propane tank, about 15 feet from the building. Olsen said it was damaged by the heat but fortunately did not vent.

There were no injuries, Olsen said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Losses are estimated at $150,000 to the shop building and $100,000 worth of contents and belongings.