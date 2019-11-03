News

Fire destroys large Cloverdale shop; crews save home

Losses hit $250K; cause under investigation

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2019 08:18 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - A fire destroyed a large two-story shop in the Cloverdale area near Sisters on Saturday, causing some $250,000 in losses, but crews kept the spreading flames from seriously damaging a nearby home, an official said.

Cloverdale Rural Fire District Chief Thad Olsen said residents spotted and called in the fire off Holmes Road around 10:15 a.m. The first crews arrived to find the wood-frame structure fully involved and flames spreading to a camper, chicken coop, greenhouse and nearby trees and brush.

The home, only about 50 feet away, sustained blistered paint and melted vinyl windows but was protected from further damage by firefighters' quick work, Olsen said.

Cloverdale Fire was assisted on the scene by the Sisters-Camp Sherman, Crooked River Ranch and Redmond fire departments, as well as a U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crew, the fire chief said. The Bend and Black Butte Ranch fire departments stood by to cover any other emergencies for Sisters and Cloverdale.

One challenge firefighters faced: a propane tank, about 15 feet from the building. Olsen said it was damaged by the heat but fortunately did not vent.

There were no injuries, Olsen said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Losses are estimated at $150,000 to the shop building and $100,000 worth of contents and belongings.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities